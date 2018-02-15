TABELLINO. Steaua-Lazio 1-0

STEAUA BUCAREST (4-2-3-1): Vlad; Benzar, Gaman, Planic, Morais; Pintilii (1′ st Teixeira), Nedelcu; Man, Budescu, Tanase (13′ st Coman); Gnohere (37′ st Cristian Tanase).
A disp. Stancioiu, Man, Popescu, Enache, Momcilovic. All. Nicolae Dica
LAZIO (3-5-2): Strakosha; Bastos, Luiz Felipe, Caceres; Basta, Murgia, Leiva, Milinkovic, Lukaku (30′ st Lulic); Nani (11′ st Felipe Anderson), Caicedo (11′ st Immobile).
A disp. Guerrieri, Wallace, Radu, Patric. All. Simone Inzaghi
Arbitro: Deniz Aytekin (GER) Assistenti: Beitinger, Foltyn IV UOMO: Achmuller
MARCATORI: 29′ Gnohere (F)
NOTE. Ammoniti: Milinkovic (L), Pintilii (F), Caceres (L), Lukaku (L), Luiz Felipe (L), Vlad (F), Gaman (F), Immobile (L)
