Lazio - Udinese, le pagelle dei quotidiani: Zaccagni il migliore

LAZIO UDINESE PAGELLE QUOTIDIANI- La Lazio esce sconfitta dall'Olimpico contro l'Udinese. Di seguito le pagelle dei quotidiani sportivi.
LEGGI ANCHE: Le prime pagine dei quotidiani sportivi di oggi: 12 marzo 2024
Le pagelle dei quotidiani sportivi
CORRIERE DELLO SPORT
Provedel 5.5, Lazzari 5, Gila 6.5, Romagnoli 5, Hysaj 4.5; Vecino 5.5, Cataldi 5, Luis Alberto 5.5, Felipe Anderson 5, Immobile 5, Zaccagni 6, Isaksen 5.5, Kamada 5, Castellanos 5.
All. Sarri 5
GAZZETTA DELLO SPORT
Provedel 6.5, Lazzari 4.5, Gila 5.5, Romagnoli 4.5, Hysaj 4; Vecino 5, Cataldi 4.5, Luis Alberto 5, Felipe Anderson 6, Immobile 5, Zaccagni 6.5, Isaksen 4.5, Kamada 5.5, Castellanos 5.5, Pedro 5
All. Sarri 5
CORRIERE DELLA SERA
Provedel 6, Lazzari 5.5, Gila 6, Romagnoli 5.5, Hysaj 5.5; Vecino 5.5, Cataldi 5.5, Luis Alberto 5.5, Felipe Anderson 6, Immobile 5.5, Zaccagni 6, Isaksen 5, Kamada 5.5, Castellanos 5.
All. Maruscello 5
IL MESSAGGERO
Provedel 7, Lazzari 4.5, Gila 5.5, Romagnoli 5, Hysaj 4.5; Vecino 4.5, Cataldi 5.5, Luis Alberto 4.5, Felipe Anderson 6, Immobile 5, Zaccagni 6, Isaksen 6, Kamada 4.5, Castellanos 5.
All. Sarri 4