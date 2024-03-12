Lazio - Udinese, le pagelle dei quotidiani: Zaccagni il migliore

Pubblicato 
martedì, 12/03/2024
Di
Daniele Izzo
Tempo di lettura: < 1 minuto

LAZIO UDINESE PAGELLE QUOTIDIANI- La Lazio esce sconfitta dall'Olimpico contro l'Udinese.  Di seguito le pagelle dei quotidiani sportivi.

LEGGI ANCHE: Le prime pagine dei quotidiani sportivi di oggi: 12 marzo 2024

Le pagelle dei quotidiani sportivi

CORRIERE DELLO SPORT

Provedel 5.5, Lazzari 5, Gila 6.5, Romagnoli 5, Hysaj 4.5; Vecino 5.5, Cataldi 5, Luis Alberto 5.5, Felipe Anderson 5, Immobile 5, Zaccagni 6, Isaksen 5.5, Kamada 5, Castellanos 5.

All. Sarri 5

GAZZETTA DELLO SPORT

Provedel 6.5, Lazzari 4.5, Gila 5.5, Romagnoli 4.5, Hysaj 4; Vecino 5, Cataldi 4.5, Luis Alberto 5, Felipe Anderson 6, Immobile 5, Zaccagni 6.5, Isaksen 4.5, Kamada 5.5, Castellanos 5.5, Pedro 5

All. Sarri 5

CORRIERE DELLA SERA

Provedel 6, Lazzari 5.5, Gila 6, Romagnoli 5.5, Hysaj 5.5; Vecino 5.5, Cataldi 5.5, Luis Alberto 5.5, Felipe Anderson 6, Immobile 5.5, Zaccagni 6, Isaksen 5, Kamada 5.5, Castellanos 5.

All. Maruscello 5

IL MESSAGGERO

Provedel 7, Lazzari 4.5, Gila 5.5, Romagnoli 5, Hysaj 4.5; Vecino 4.5, Cataldi 5.5, Luis Alberto 4.5, Felipe Anderson 6, Immobile 5, Zaccagni 6, Isaksen 6, Kamada 4.5, Castellanos 5.

All. Sarri 4

CLASSIFICA SERIE A 2023-24

PosClubGPT
12875
22757
32756
42851
52747
62746
72844
82742
92740
102839
112838
122833
132826
142725
142725
162724
172824
182723
192823
202814

Risultati partite Serie A

