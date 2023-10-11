UFFICIALE, Rooney sarà il nuovo allenatore del Birgmingham City

Pubblicato 
mercoledì, 11/10/2023
Di
Redazione Lazionews.eu
Tempo di lettura: < 1 minuto

UFFICIALE ROONEY BIRMINGHAM CITY - E' ormai ufficiale il ritorno di Wayne Rooney in Inghilterra, dopo la sua esperienza come tecnico al DC United in MLS. La leggenda inglese sarà il nuovo allenatore del Birmingham City , 6^ in Premier League. Il comunicato.

Ufficiale, Rooney è il nuovo allenatore del Birmingham City

Prossima partita

Sassuolo - Lazio

22 Ottobre 2023 15:00
Mapei Stadium
Serie A

Ultima partita
(08)
3 - 2
Serie A
2023-2024
Olimpico Roma

Lazio - Atalanta

Risultati partite Serie A

CLASSIFICA SERIE A 2023-24

PosClubGPT
1821
2819
3817
4817
5814
6813
7812
8812
9812
10811
11811
12810
12810
1489
1588
1688
1785
1884
1983
2082

Calciomercato Lazio: spunta la suggestione Insigne

CALCIOMERCATO LAZIO INSIGNE - È proprio vero: il calciomercato non dorme mai. Mentre la Lazio si gode una vittoria importante, la prima in Champions League, sul campo del Celtic Glasgow,...
Tudor sarebbe stato offerto alla Lazio, ma c'è fiducia in Sarri

TUDOR LAZIO- Indiscrezione importante quella riportata da TMW.com. Secondo il noto sito di informazione calcistica, infatti, gli intermediari di Igor Tudor, attualmente senza panchina dopo l'ottimo lavoro al Marsiglia, avrebbero...
Il retroscena su Castellanos: la Lazio l'ha soffiato a tre club

CASTELLANOS LAZIO RETROSCENA- Interessante retroscena quello riportato da Estadio Deportivo. Il media spagnolo, infatti, ha raccontato la storia dell'acquisto di Valentin Castellanos da parte della Lazio. Come mai? Perché L'argentino...
Il gol in Champions League attira le sirene della Premier su Provedel

PROVEDEL PREMIER LEAGUE - Se n’è parlato nei bar, in ufficio e sui social. Il gol di Ivan Provedel contro l’Atletico Madrid è arrivato dovunque. È uscito dai confini nazionali,...
Vizcaino: "Luis Alberto vuole giocare per il Cadice in futuro"

CALCIOMERCATO LAZIO VIZCAINO LUIS ALBERTO CADICE - Luis Alberto, nonostante il recente rinnovo, resta un sogno per il futuro del Cadice di Manuel Vizcaino. Il presidente del club spagnolo ha...
