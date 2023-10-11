UFFICIALE, Rooney sarà il nuovo allenatore del Birgmingham City

Tempo di lettura: < 1 minuto

UFFICIALE ROONEY BIRMINGHAM CITY - E' ormai ufficiale il ritorno di Wayne Rooney in Inghilterra, dopo la sua esperienza come tecnico al DC United in MLS. La leggenda inglese sarà il nuovo allenatore del Birmingham City , 6^ in Premier League. Il comunicato.

Ufficiale, Rooney è il nuovo allenatore del Birmingham City